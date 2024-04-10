Marin Software Inc [MRIN] moved up 2.79: Why It’s Important

Marin Software Inc [NASDAQ: MRIN] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.29 at the close of the session, up 2.79%. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 4:20 PM that Marin Software Enhances Its Microsoft Advertising Integration.

Brands and agencies can increase sales by connecting AI-powered budget allocation with Microsoft’s intelligent Automated Bidding.

Marin Software, a leading omni channel marketing platform, today announced upgrades to its integration with Microsoft Advertising. This marks another significant innovation in its leading paid search technology. This enhanced integration connects Microsoft’s intelligent Automated Bidding and first-party conversion data with Marin’s AI-powered budget optimization. Brands and agencies can use Marin to ensure the optimal level of spend and allocation of marketing funds across Microsoft Advertising campaigns and other search programs.

Compared to the average trading volume of 111.19K shares, MRIN reached a trading volume of 5201243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRIN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Marin Software Inc [MRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, MRIN shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for Marin Software Inc [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3407, while it was recorded at 0.2918 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4335 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.92 and a Current Ratio set at 3.92.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marin Software Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Inc go to 20.00%.

The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MRIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MRIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.