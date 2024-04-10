Liveperson Inc [LPSN] Is Currently -0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Liveperson Inc [NASDAQ: LPSN] loss -0.85% or -0.01 points to close at $0.79 with a heavy trading volume of 4769988 shares. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 6:00 PM that LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent inducement equity-based incentive grants that LivePerson made to John Sabino, LivePerson’s new Chief Executive Officer, in connection with his hiring effective January 10, 2024.

Pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement, on March 15, 2024, LivePerson granted to Mr. Sabino equity awards consisting of 3,354,839 RSUs, and an option to purchase 1,000,000 shares of LivePerson’s common stock. 774,194 of the RSUs will vest annually in equal tranches over two years, and 2,580,645 of the RSUs will vest as to 25% on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining will vest in quarterly installments over the three years following such date. The stock option will become exercisable when certain performance and time-based metrics are met. Each of the equity awards is subject to Mr. Sabino’s continued employment on the scheduled vesting dates, and all of the equity awards were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Sabino entering into employment with LivePerson.

The daily chart for LPSN points out that the company has recorded -76.01% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, LPSN reached to a volume of 4769988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liveperson Inc [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Liveperson Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Liveperson Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on LPSN stock. On July 12, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LPSN shares from 3 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liveperson Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

Trading performance analysis for LPSN stock

Liveperson Inc [LPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.15. With this latest performance, LPSN shares dropped by -32.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.69 for Liveperson Inc [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7256, while it was recorded at 0.8260 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2139 for the last 200 days.

Liveperson Inc [LPSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Liveperson Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Liveperson Inc [LPSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liveperson Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liveperson Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Liveperson Inc [LPSN]

The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LPSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LPSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.