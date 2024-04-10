JP Morgan slashes price target on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] – find out why.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.40 at the close of the session, down -0.08%. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Jay L. Schottenstein to Be Inducted into World Retail Hall of Fame.

The American Eagle Outfitters CEO Will Be Honored in April for His Industry Achievements and Contributions, Alongside Other International Retail Visionaries.

Jay L. Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the Board, CEO of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., will be inducted later this month into the World Retail Hall of Fame, which celebrates the achievements of leaders who have contributed significantly to the industry’s greatest companies and brands. The Hall of Fame is an integral part of World Retail Congress’s annual program and Schottenstein is being inducted this year alongside two other retail visionaries, Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of L’Oréal, and Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 6715289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $25.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-10-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $22 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $22, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock. On November 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 12.50 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.18, while it was recorded at 24.56 for the last single week of trading, and 18.53 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 10.60%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.