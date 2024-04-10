Inmode Ltd [INMD] Revenue clocked in at $492.05 million, down -17.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Inmode Ltd [NASDAQ: INMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.87% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.58%. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that InMode to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call May 2, 2024.

Expects Q1 Revenue Between $80.0M-$80.1M, Pro Forma Revenue (including new platform pre-orders) Between $95.7M- $95.8M, Decreases FY 2024 Guidance to $485M-$495M.

Conference call to be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, INMD stock dropped by -44.22%. The one-year Inmode Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.11. The average equity rating for INMD stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.55 billion, with 83.98 million shares outstanding and 76.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, INMD stock reached a trading volume of 5026841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inmode Ltd [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Inmode Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $55 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Inmode Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inmode Ltd is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.29.

INMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Inmode Ltd [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.58. With this latest performance, INMD shares dropped by -16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.13 for Inmode Ltd [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.14, while it was recorded at 19.64 for the last single week of trading, and 28.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inmode Ltd Fundamentals:

Inmode Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.29 and a Current Ratio set at 13.18.

INMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inmode Ltd posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inmode Ltd go to 3.10%.

Inmode Ltd [INMD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in INMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in INMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.