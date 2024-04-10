Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] Revenue clocked in at $9.37 billion, down -24.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 5.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.80. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 25th.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2024 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 25, 2024 followed by an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.hertz.com. To access the call by phone, please register through this link: Hertz Q1 2024 earnings teleco registration and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7165594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.46%.

The market cap for HTZ stock reached $1.11 billion, with 305.18 million shares outstanding and 136.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 7165594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $9.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on HTZ stock. On January 25, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for HTZ shares from 17 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49.

How has HTZ stock performed recently?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, HTZ shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.61 for the last 200 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings analysis for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTZ.

Insider trade positions for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]

