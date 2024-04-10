For SentinelOne Inc [S], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] price plunged by -2.14 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Revolutionizes Cybersecurity with Purple AI.

AI security analyst radically transforms threat investigations and response with simple, one-click hunting, suggested queries, and auto-generated reports, empowering security teams to deliver new levels of defense, savings, and efficiencies.

A year ago, SentinelOne (NYSE: S,) introduced the first generative AI-powered platform for cybersecurity. Today, the company is again breaking new ground with the general availability of Purple AI, a transformative AI security analyst designed to unlock the full potential of security teams, empowering them to save time and money by radically simplifying and accelerating threat hunting, investigations, and response.

The one-year S stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.17. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 1.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $29.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $26.50 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.06, while it was recorded at 22.43 for the last single week of trading, and 20.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc Fundamentals:

SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

S Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SentinelOne Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

