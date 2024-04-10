For Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

Nasdaq Inc [NASDAQ: NDAQ] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 2.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.56. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 4:11 PM that Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 28, 2024.

Short interest in 1,721 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,885,416,236 shares at the end of the settlement date of March 28, 2024 compared with 1,838,055,964 shares in 1,731 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.32 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.18.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4485519 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nasdaq Inc stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.93%.

The market cap for NDAQ stock reached $36.60 billion, with 575.16 million shares outstanding and 383.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, NDAQ reached a trading volume of 4485519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $66.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-10-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Edward Jones raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on NDAQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.79.

How has NDAQ stock performed recently?

Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.53 for Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.72, while it was recorded at 62.08 for the last single week of trading, and 53.88 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nasdaq Inc posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc go to 7.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]

The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.