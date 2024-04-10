For Alkermes plc [ALKS], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] closed the trading session at $26.73. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Alkermes Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 1b Study of ALKS 2680 Demonstrating Improved Wakefulness in Patients With Narcolepsy Type 2 and Idiopathic Hypersomnia.

— Orexin 2 Receptor Agonist ALKS 2680 Demonstrated Clinically Meaningful and Statistically Significant Improvements from Baseline in Mean Sleep Latency Compared to Placebo at All Doses Tested in Both Narcolepsy Type 2 and Idiopathic Hypersomnia —.

— ALKS 2680 Was Generally Well Tolerated at All Doses Tested —.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.64 percent and weekly performance of -0.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, ALKS reached to a volume of 4097902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $35.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Alkermes plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ALKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

ALKS stock trade performance evaluation

Alkermes plc [ALKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, ALKS shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.16, while it was recorded at 26.18 for the last single week of trading, and 27.98 for the last 200 days.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alkermes plc [ALKS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alkermes plc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to 24.80%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: Institutional Ownership

