Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] is 11.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] loss -0.71% or -0.21 points to close at $29.26 with a heavy trading volume of 4112764 shares. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Enterprise Receives Deepwater Port License for Spot Project.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) today announced that it has received the deepwater port license for the Sea Port Oil Terminal (“SPOT”) from the United States Maritime Administration (“MARAD”), an agency within the federal Department of Transportation. The license enables Enterprise to move forward to the next step in developing the offshore terminal capable of loading 2 million barrels per day (“BPD”) of crude oil.

“I would like to congratulate the entire Enterprise team, which demonstrated outstanding technical skills, dedication and perseverance over the past five years, allowing us to receive this license,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “With U.S. exports of crude oil at 4 million BPD, SPOT offers a more environmentally friendly, safe, efficient and cost-effective way to deliver crude oil to global markets. The receipt of the license is the most significant milestone to date in the development and commercialization of SPOT.”.

The daily chart for EPD points out that the company has recorded 8.53% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 4112764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pickering Energy Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L P is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.96, while it was recorded at 29.62 for the last single week of trading, and 27.01 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L P posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 8.40%.

The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.