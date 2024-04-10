Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] Is Currently 3.20 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] gained 3.20% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 6:00 PM that Brüush Receives Additional Delisting Notification to Address at Hearing.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”), today announced that it has received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) on March 20, 2024 notifying the Company that because the Company is delinquent in filing its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended October 31, 2023, this deficiency serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company’s securities from Nasdaq per Listing Rule 5810(d). This deficiency will be considered by the Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) at a hearing that has been scheduled for April 25, 2024 to address the Company’s other current deficiencies.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

As previously reported on November 15, 2023, the Company also currently fails to satisfy the requirements that the closing bid price of its common shares remain at $1.00 or higher, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Additionally, as reported on of February 27, 2024, the Company’s common shares had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days during a compliance period specified in Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), which triggered a notice of delisting pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii).

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, BRSH reached a trading volume of 4571794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSH shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for BRSH stock

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, BRSH shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.50 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0688, while it was recorded at 0.0509 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3622 for the last 200 days.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]

The top three institutional holders of BRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.