British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] gain 1.91% so far this year. What now?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [NYSE: BTI] gained 0.51% or 0.15 points to close at $29.85 with a heavy trading volume of 6412601 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Organigram Announces C$124.6 Million Investment from BAT and Creation of “Jupiter” Strategic Investment Pool.

Organigram and BAT deepen partnership through C$124.6 million investment with 38.7 million shares to be issued over three tranches.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Organigram to use C$83.1 million of the investment to create “Jupiter,” a strategic investment pool designed to expand Organigram’s geographic footprint and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

The daily chart for BTI points out that the company has recorded -2.13% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, BTI reached to a volume of 6412601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $39.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2023, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco Plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco Plc ADR is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for BTI stock

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, BTI shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.07 for British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.17, while it was recorded at 29.78 for the last single week of trading, and 31.19 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco Plc ADR go to 5.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]

The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.