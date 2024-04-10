Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] Revenue clocked in at $14.24 billion, up 18.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corp. [NYSE: BSX] price plunged by -0.04 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 12:00 AM that Boston Scientific Initiates NAVIGATE-PF Study of the FARAWAVE™ Nav Pulsed Field Ablation Catheter and FARAVIEW™ Software Module.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has initiated the NAVIGATE-PF study of the FARAVIEW™ Software Module* when it is used to visualize and track the FARAWAVE™ Nav Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) Catheter* for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation (AF). The FARAVIEW technology and the FARAWAVE Nav catheter expand the capabilities of the FARAPULSE™ PFA System through integration with our cardiac mapping system.

In a pulsed field cardiac ablation procedure, a catheter is guided into the heart to administer targeted non-thermal electrical fields that selectively treat heart tissue cells, while avoiding damage to nearby structures. Before PFA therapy application, a physician might employ a separate cardiac mapping catheter to examine and analyze the heart’s electrical patterns to plan the PFA applications. The FARAWAVE Nav PFA Catheter adds magnetic navigation capabilities to the current FARAWAVE PFA catheter, enabling detailed mapping and PFA therapy within the same device. This mapping data is visualized using the new FARAVIEW Software Module, offering a tailored mapping solution for procedures with the FARAPULSE PFA System.

The one-year BSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.97. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $73.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while CL King analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corp. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 56.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.49, while it was recorded at 68.36 for the last single week of trading, and 56.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corp. Fundamentals:

Boston Scientific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

BSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corp. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp. go to 12.28%.

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.