Biophytis ADR [BPTS] is -37.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Biophytis ADR [NASDAQ: BPTS] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 30.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.42. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 6:10 PM that Biophytis Announces Its 2023 Financial Results and Provides an Update on Its Business Activities.

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS), (Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics for age-related diseases, publishes today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, and provides an update on the progress of its various programmes.

“In 2023, despite a particularly difficult financial environment for the biotech sector, we succeeded in pursuing the development of our clinical programmes, while securing the company’s financing until early 2025,” states Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis. “We were able to confirm the therapeutic value of BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone), our lead drug candidate, in the treatment of patients suffering from severe forms of COVID-19, opening the door to wider use in viral Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI). We have also obtained authorization to initiate a phase 3 SARA-31 trial in the United States and Belgium in sarcopenia, a disease that is still poorly understood but very common among the elderly and currently untreated. We are actively seeking global or regional pharmaceutical company partners to co-finance the phase 3 studies required to file a marketing authorization and to market BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone) in these two indications.Finally, we are starting a new phase 2 clinical development programme in obesity to assess the efficacy of BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone) in maintaining muscle function in obese patients treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists. We believe we can position ourselves as a key player in this fast-growing market, which is expected to reach over $100 billion by 2030 according to Goldman Sachs.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13954264 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biophytis ADR stands at 14.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.35%.

The market cap for BPTS stock reached $4.06 million, with 9.73 million shares outstanding and 2.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 84.37K shares, BPTS reached a trading volume of 13954264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTS shares is $4.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Biophytis ADR [BPTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.85. With this latest performance, BPTS shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for Biophytis ADR [BPTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4531, while it was recorded at 0.3540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0057 for the last 200 days.

Biophytis ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

