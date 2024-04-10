Bakkt Holdings Inc [BKKT] is -76.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bakkt Holdings Inc [NYSE: BKKT] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, up 5.88%. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 10:26 AM that AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference Presented by Water Tower Research Agenda Announced for April 10 and 11.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, BKKT reached a trading volume of 3642481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bakkt Holdings Inc [BKKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $1.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BKKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has BKKT stock performed recently?

Bakkt Holdings Inc [BKKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.81. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Bakkt Holdings Inc [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7961, while it was recorded at 0.4766 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2630 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc [BKKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bakkt Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Bakkt Holdings Inc [BKKT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bakkt Holdings Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKKT.

Insider trade positions for Bakkt Holdings Inc [BKKT]

