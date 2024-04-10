Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain 2.80% so far this year. What now?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] gained 3.78% on the last trading session, reaching $204.12 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM that ADI and the BMW Group Join Forces to Provide Industry-Leading 10MB Ethernet for Automotive, Enabling Software-Defined Vehicles.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) and the BMW Group (Nasdaq: BMWYY) today announced an early adoption of E²B™, ADI’s 10BASE-T1S Ethernet to the Edge bus technology within the automotive industry. Automotive Ethernet connectivity is a key enabler of new, zonal architectures in automotive design and supports automotive megatrends such as software-defined vehicles. The BMW Group will be a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to implement the technology, leveraging ADI’s E²B for their ambient lighting system design in the vehicles of the BMW Group in the future.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Since 2018, ADI has been working closely with the BMW Group on a new concept to simplify bringing Ethernet to the Edge. At the same time, the IEEE802.3cg Group was defining a new 10Mbps Ethernet standard called 10BASE-T1S, with ADI and the BMW Group among other companies both actively involved. Using ADI’s 10BASE-T1S E²B technology to remove microcontrollers and move software from edge nodes to central processing units, the BMW Group enables an all-hardware edge node while reducing software development and qualification tasks.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 4502148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $211.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.15, while it was recorded at 196.58 for the last single week of trading, and 185.55 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 2.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to -1.51%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.