Amphenol Corp. [APH] Stock trading around $114.98 per share: What’s Next?

Amphenol Corp. [NYSE: APH] plunged by -$1.64 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $114.98. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 5:29 PM that Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today the pricing of its offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”), $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) and $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2034 (the “2034 Notes”, and together with the 2027 Notes and 2029 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2027 Notes will have an interest rate of 5.050% per annum, the 2029 Notes will have an interest rate of 5.050% per annum, and the 2034 Notes will have an interest rate of 5.250% per annum. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 5, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with a combination of cash on hand and other debt financing, to pay the cash consideration for the Company’s pending acquisition of the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies business of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (the “CIT Acquisition”), the payment of fees and expenses related thereto and, to the extent that the net proceeds from this offering are not used for such purposes, for general corporate purposes.

Amphenol Corp. stock has also gained 1.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APH stock has inclined by 19.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.92% and gained 15.99% year-on date.

The market cap for APH stock reached $68.97 billion, with 598.90 million shares outstanding and 596.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 4070107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amphenol Corp. [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $115.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-10-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on APH stock. On May 19, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for APH shares from 91 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corp. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 31.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

APH stock trade performance evaluation

Amphenol Corp. [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.16 for Amphenol Corp. [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.05, while it was recorded at 115.89 for the last single week of trading, and 93.39 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amphenol Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amphenol Corp. [APH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amphenol Corp. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp. go to 9.40%.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in APH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.