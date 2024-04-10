Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain 11.80% so far this year. What now?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.06. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 12:30 PM that Alamos and Argonaut Close Previously Announced Private Placement.

The Private Placement was conducted pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement between Alamos and Argonaut entered into on March 27, 2024 (the “Arrangement Agreement”) pursuant to which Alamos will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Argonaut pursuant to a court approved plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”). The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by Argonaut to fund its immediate liquidity needs related to its loan facilities and operations, including the advancement of the Magino Gold mine and for general working capital. Argonaut will allocate no more than C$10,000,000 of the proceeds, directly or indirectly, to the advancement and working capital of its United States and Mexican assets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3723992 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alamos Gold Inc. stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for AGI stock reached $5.98 billion, with 396.96 million shares outstanding and 395.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 3723992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $17.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-10-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

How has AGI stock performed recently?

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.97, while it was recorded at 14.82 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.36.

Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alamos Gold Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Insider trade positions for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

