ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO] fell -2.54% so far this year. What now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [NYSE: ZTO] slipped around -0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.74 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 6:00 PM that ZTO Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

RMB9.0 Billion Full Year Adjusted Net Income Grew 32.3% 30.2 Billion Annual Parcels Expanded Market Share to 22.9%US$0.62 per Share Annual Dividend Increased 68%Upsizes Share Repurchase Program by USD500 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 5.8 billion, or 23.8% year over year and expanded market share by 0.8 percentage points to 22.9% while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income[2] increased 32.3% to reach RMB9.0 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB13,361.0 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 6905114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $28.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $37 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2023, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stock. On August 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ZTO shares from 27 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82.

How has ZTO stock performed recently?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.53, while it was recorded at 21.31 for the last single week of trading, and 22.53 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR go to 17.80%.

Insider trade positions for ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]

The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.