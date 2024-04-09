Williams Cos Inc [WMB] Revenue clocked in at $9.95 billion, up 11.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Williams Cos Inc [NYSE: WMB] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANGELA D. JOHN TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TTI) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Angela D. John as a member of the Board of Directors, effective March 20, 2024. With nearly 30 years of experience with BP and Williams, including senior executive business and strategy leadership roles, Ms. John brings great industry and energy transition experience to TETRA. Ms. John will serve as an independent director and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee of the board, effective as of her appointment to the board. In addition, Gina A. Luna, a current member of our Board of Directors, will let her current term expire to enable her to focus on her other commitments. She will remain on the Board until the end of her term at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders and, as such, Ms. Luna is not standing for election at the 2024 annual meeting. The Board of Directors and management of the Company sincerely thank Ms. Luna for her dedicated service over the past five years.

Brady M. Murphy, TETRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are very pleased to welcome Angela to our board as a great fit for our company. Angela’s extensive experience as well as her chemicals and engineering background aligns very well with our strategy on advancing aqueous chemistry solutions and driving forward our energy expansion initiatives. We are very excited to have her join during this historic period for the Company, where her expertise will add to the strong breadth and depth of the board.”.

The one-year WMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.69. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 2.28, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams Cos Inc [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $39.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Williams Cos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Williams Cos Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $36, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams Cos Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for Williams Cos Inc [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.21, while it was recorded at 39.19 for the last single week of trading, and 34.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams Cos Inc Fundamentals:

Williams Cos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

WMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams Cos Inc posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Cos Inc go to 2.00%.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.