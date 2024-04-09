why Sunrun Inc [RUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.16

Sunrun Inc [NASDAQ: RUN] closed the trading session at $11.88. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 6:22 PM that Roivant Sciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sunrun to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASD:ROIV) will replace Sunrun Inc. (NASD:RUN) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sunrun will replace PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 1. MITER Brands is acquiring PGT Innovations in a transaction expected to be completed on or about March 28 pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.48 percent and weekly performance of -6.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.68M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 8607719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $21.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $31, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for Sunrun Inc [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.00, while it was recorded at 11.99 for the last single week of trading, and 14.36 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sunrun Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc [RUN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -761.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc go to -8.00%.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.