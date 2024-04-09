why Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.73

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 4.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.26. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:30 AM that Li Auto Inc. March 2024 Delivery Update.

“With gratitude for the trust and support of over 700,000 families, we remain dedicated to enhancing our focus on user value and continually improving our product strength and user experience,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8046930 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Li Auto Inc ADR stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.66%.

The market cap for LI stock reached $25.77 billion, with 824.31 million shares outstanding and 815.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 8046930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $51.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20.66, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc ADR is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.66.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.40, while it was recorded at 30.41 for the last single week of trading, and 36.00 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Li Auto Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings analysis for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Li Auto Inc ADR posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc ADR go to 19.34%.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]

The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.