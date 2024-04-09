why Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.52

Citizens Financial Group Inc [NYSE: CFG] jumped around 0.96 points on Monday, while shares priced at $34.94 at the close of the session, up 2.83%. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 12:45 PM that Citizens Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details.

As previously announced, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) will report its first quarter 2024 earnings on April 17, 2024. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 8242005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $38.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $38 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CFG stock. On October 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CFG shares from 29 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.95.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.06, while it was recorded at 34.60 for the last single week of trading, and 29.63 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Citizens Financial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc go to 0.85%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]

The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.