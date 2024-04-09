why Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $76.20

Charles Schwab Corp. [NYSE: SCHW] gained 0.67% or 0.48 points to close at $72.37 with a heavy trading volume of 5845883 shares. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 12:30 PM that Schwab Trading Activity Index™: Score Ascends to Moderate Levels in March.

Schwab clients were net buyers in March, with the most pronounced buying within the Information Technology, Health Care, and Consumer Staples sectors.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Schwab Trading Activity Index™ (STAX) increased to 51.65 in March, up from its score of 47.65 in February. The only index of its kind, the STAX is a proprietary, behavior-based index that analyzes retail investor stock positions and trading activity from Schwab’s millions of client accounts to illuminate what investors were actually doing and how they were positioned in the markets each month.

The daily chart for SCHW points out that the company has recorded 41.74% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, SCHW reached to a volume of 5845883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $76.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $75 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Charles Schwab Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $70, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles Schwab Corp. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.10.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.22 for Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.76, while it was recorded at 71.70 for the last single week of trading, and 61.39 for the last 200 days.

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charles Schwab Corp. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp. go to 14.24%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]

There are presently around $144.74 billion, or None% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.