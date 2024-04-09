why American Well Corporation [AMWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.15

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.72. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Amwell Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE.

Amwell’s Class A Common Stock continues to trade on the NYSE.

American Well Corporation stock has also loss -6.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMWL stock has declined by -39.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.44% and lost -51.37% year-on date.

The market cap for AMWL stock reached $209.59 million, with 255.54 million shares outstanding and 222.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 5332859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $5 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

AMWL stock trade performance evaluation

American Well Corporation [AMWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, AMWL shares dropped by -30.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.52 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9958, while it was recorded at 0.7528 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3426 for the last 200 days.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Well Corporation [AMWL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Well Corporation posted -1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -576.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 36.80%.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.