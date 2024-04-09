Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] stock Upgrade by Redburn Atlantic analyst, price target now $21

Warner Music Group Corp [NASDAQ: WMG] surged by $1.77 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $35.10. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 9:30 PM that AYUSHMANN KHURRANA SIGNS GLOBAL DEAL WITH WARNER MUSIC INDIA.

Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana, an actor and recording artist known both for his blockbuster movies and chartbusting songs, has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India, the country’s leading music label, in the next chapter of his artist career.

Signing with Warner Music India will enable Khurrana to access the label’s global ecosystem, helping him connect with audiences and artists beyond India’s borders. The first release from this partnership is expected to drop next month.

Warner Music Group Corp stock has also gained 6.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WMG stock has inclined by 2.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.62% and lost -1.93% year-on date.

The market cap for WMG stock reached $18.18 billion, with 138.34 million shares outstanding and 133.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, WMG reached a trading volume of 5093113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $38.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Warner Music Group Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $37, while UBS kept a Buy rating on WMG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 28.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

WMG stock trade performance evaluation

Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, WMG shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.69, while it was recorded at 33.82 for the last single week of trading, and 32.87 for the last 200 days.

Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Warner Music Group Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Warner Music Group Corp posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp go to 9.75%.

Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WMG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WMG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.