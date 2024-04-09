Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $19.60. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 6:17 AM that Blue Owl Capital Corporation III Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Financial Results.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE) (“OBDE”) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 after market close. OBDE invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 financial results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc stock has also gained 5.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OWL stock has inclined by 33.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.37% and gained 31.54% year-on date.

The market cap for OWL stock reached $9.13 billion, with 464.43 million shares outstanding and 456.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 5612051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $21.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock. On October 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for OWL shares from 15 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.97 for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 19.16 for the last single week of trading, and 14.07 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Blue Owl Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 18.41%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.