Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Arcadium Lithium PLC [ALTM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arcadium Lithium PLC [NYSE: ALTM] price surged by 6.21 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 2:08 PM that Arcadium Lithium Responds to Provincial Court Ruling in Argentina.

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, “Arcadium Lithium”) today released the following statement in response to a recent court ruling by the Court of Justice in the Province of Catamarca. The ruling temporarily halts the issuance of new environmental permits and authorizations for the Los Patos River area until the provincial government completes an environmental impact assessment that takes into consideration the cumulative impact of all projects in the area.

The one-year ALTM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.78. The average equity rating for ALTM stock is currently 1.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcadium Lithium PLC [ALTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTM shares is $7.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Arcadium Lithium PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Arcadium Lithium PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Underweight rating on ALTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcadium Lithium PLC is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

ALTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcadium Lithium PLC [ALTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Arcadium Lithium PLC [ALTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 14.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcadium Lithium PLC Fundamentals:

Arcadium Lithium PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

Arcadium Lithium PLC [ALTM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALTM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.