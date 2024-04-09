Visa Inc [V] stock Downgrade by Redburn Atlantic analyst, price target now $307

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] price surged by 0.22 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 9:05 AM that Visa Commences Exchange Offer for Class B-1 Common Stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) today commenced its previously announced initial Exchange Offer for any and all outstanding shares of its Class B-1 common stock for a combination of Visa’s Class B-2 common stock, Visa’s Class C common stock and, where applicable, cash in lieu of fractional shares.

In exchange for each share of Class B-1 common stock validly tendered (and not withdrawn) and accepted for exchange by Visa, a participating holder will receive:.

The one-year V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.55. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $303.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $243 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Visa Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $296 to $306, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 29.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.83, while it was recorded at 276.86 for the last single week of trading, and 253.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc Fundamentals:

Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

V Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc posted 2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 13.29%.

Visa Inc [V] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.