Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] gain 19.52% so far this year. What now?

Verb Technology Company Inc [NASDAQ: VERB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.02%. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 9:37 AM that VERB’s MARKET.live Livestream Shopping Business Plan is Now Fully Funded.

Audited Form 10-K Financial Disclosures Contain No “Going Concern” Opinion.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, VERB stock dropped by -95.28%. The one-year Verb Technology Company Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.5. The average equity rating for VERB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.31 million, with 79.30 million shares outstanding and 77.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.90M shares, VERB stock reached a trading volume of 7668625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

VERB Stock Performance Analysis:

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.02. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 29.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1992, while it was recorded at 0.2433 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5521 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verb Technology Company Inc Fundamentals:

Verb Technology Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

VERB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc posted -1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.6/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VERB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VERB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.