United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] Revenue clocked in at $7.14 billion, down -3.31% YTD: What’s Next?

United Micro Electronics ADR [NYSE: UMC] jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.18 at the close of the session, up 1.49%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 2:00 AM that UMC Reports Sales for March 2024.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 5575796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Micro Electronics ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for United Micro Electronics ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.80 to $6.46, while HSBC Securities kept a Reduce rating on UMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Micro Electronics ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 8.10 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United Micro Electronics ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

Earnings analysis for United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Micro Electronics ADR posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Micro Electronics ADR go to -6.70%.

Insider trade positions for United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]

The top three institutional holders of UMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.