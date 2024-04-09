UiPath Inc [PATH] Is Currently 2.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] gained 2.07% or 0.44 points to close at $21.65 with a heavy trading volume of 5155128 shares. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that UiPath Named a Leader for Second Consecutive Year in the Everest Group Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

UiPath is positioned the highest in the Leader category in vision, capabilities, and market impact as its market-leading specialized AI solutions extend deeper into enterprise customer environments to maximize business outcomes.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Intelligent Document Processing for the second consecutive year in the Everest Group Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. UiPath is a Leader among the 26 technology providers assessed in the IDP PEAK Matrix, a report that analyzes AI technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR), computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and machine/deep learning to classify and extract information from structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents.

The daily chart for PATH points out that the company has recorded 33.31% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, PATH reached to a volume of 5155128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UiPath Inc [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $27.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-09-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $22 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 42.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.52.

Trading performance analysis for PATH stock

UiPath Inc [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.45, while it was recorded at 21.46 for the last single week of trading, and 19.75 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.52 and a Current Ratio set at 3.52.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UiPath Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 450.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 46.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at UiPath Inc [PATH]

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PATH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PATH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.