Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $133

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [NYSE: TSM] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $142.79. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM that TSMC Announces Breakthrough Set to Redefine the Future of 3D IC.

New 3Dblox 2.0 and 3DFabric Alliance Achievements Detailed at 2023 OIP Ecosystem Forum.

TSMC (TSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced the new 3Dblox 2.0 open standard and major achievements of its Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) 3DFabric Alliance at the TSMC 2023 OIP Ecosystem Forum. The 3Dblox 2.0 features early 3D IC design capability that aims to significantly boost design efficiency, while the 3DFabric Alliance continues to drive memory, substrate, testing, manufacturing, and packaging integration. TSMC continues to push the envelope of 3D IC innovation, making its comprehensive 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies more accessible to every customer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16259725 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stands at 2.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.95%.

The market cap for TSM stock reached $740.65 billion, with 5.19 billion shares outstanding and 5.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.87M shares, TSM reached a trading volume of 16259725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $146.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $85 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TSM stock. On July 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for TSM shares from 128 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 60.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

How has TSM stock performed recently?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.42 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.48, while it was recorded at 141.21 for the last single week of trading, and 105.50 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR go to 4.30%.

Insider trade positions for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]

The top three institutional holders of TSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.