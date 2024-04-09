Smart for Life Inc [SMFL] Stock trading around $0.69 per share: What’s Next?

Smart for Life Inc [NASDAQ: SMFL] price surged by 38.88 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 1:14 PM that Smart for Life Releases Corporate Video on Definitive Agreement to Acquire Purely Optimal Nutrition.

CEO of Smart for Life Discusses Profitable Acquisition Expected to Contribute More than $8 Million of Annualized Revenue and Over $1 Million of Adjusted EBITDA.

The one-year SMFL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.04. The average equity rating for SMFL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Smart for Life Inc [SMFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFL shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart for Life Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SMFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Smart for Life Inc [SMFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.00. With this latest performance, SMFL shares dropped by -30.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Smart for Life Inc [SMFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9036, while it was recorded at 0.5600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6299 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smart for Life Inc Fundamentals:

Smart for Life Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

SMFL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smart for Life Inc posted -85.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMFL.

Smart for Life Inc [SMFL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SMFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SMFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.