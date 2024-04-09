Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] Stock trading around $5.51 per share: What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [NYSE: SBSW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.99%.

Over the last 12 months, SBSW stock dropped by -34.33%. The one-year Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.37. The average equity rating for SBSW stock is currently 3.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.90 billion, with 707.64 million shares outstanding and 706.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, SBSW stock reached a trading volume of 11948809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $4.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 3.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6.50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SBSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

SBSW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.99. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.15 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR Fundamentals:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SBSW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SBSW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.