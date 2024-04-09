Semtech Corp. [SMTC] gain 54.54% so far this year. What now?

Semtech Corp. [NASDAQ: SMTC] surged by $1.32 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $33.86. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.

Net sales of $192.9 million, above the midpoint of guidance.

Semtech Corp. stock has also gained 15.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SMTC stock has inclined by 65.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.91% and gained 54.54% year-on date.

The market cap for SMTC stock reached $2.19 billion, with 64.42 million shares outstanding and 63.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, SMTC reached a trading volume of 5589793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Semtech Corp. [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $39.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Semtech Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Semtech Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on SMTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corp. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52.

SMTC stock trade performance evaluation

Semtech Corp. [SMTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.29. With this latest performance, SMTC shares gained by 42.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.50 for Semtech Corp. [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.83, while it was recorded at 31.83 for the last single week of trading, and 22.44 for the last 200 days.

Semtech Corp. [SMTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Semtech Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Semtech Corp. [SMTC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Semtech Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corp. go to 11.50%.

Semtech Corp. [SMTC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SMTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SMTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SMTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.