Oracle Corp. [ORCL] Stock trading around $124.35 per share: What’s Next?

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.44% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.90%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that New Oracle AI-powered Cloud Service Helps Banks Mitigate Anti-Money-Laundering Risks.

Oracle Financial Services Compliance Agent identifies and remediates vulnerabilities to lessen banks AML threats and improve evidence-based decisions to mitigate model risk.

ACAMS The Assembly Hollywood — With $5.05 trillion expected to be laundered this year alone, banks are struggling to keep up with the cost and complexity of compliance. To help address this massive challenge, Oracle Financial Services today introduced Oracle Financial Services Compliance Agent. The AI-powered cloud service enables banks to run inexpensive, hypothetical scenario testing to adjust thresholds and controls to sort through transactions, identify nefarious activity, and meet compliance requirements more effectively.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock rose by 31.05%. The one-year Oracle Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.89. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 1.97, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $341.78 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 6078179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $139.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Oracle Corp. stock. On March 12, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 126 to 142.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 27.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.26, while it was recorded at 124.80 for the last single week of trading, and 113.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corp. Fundamentals:

Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

ORCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corp. posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 11.06%.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.