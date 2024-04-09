Oppenheimer slashes price target on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] – find out why.

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] loss -1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $84.15 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 5:36 PM that Vertiv Unveils End-to-End AI Power and Cooling Solutions to Simplify Data Center Infrastructure Selection and Deployment in North America.

Vertiv™ 360AI pre-engineered infrastructure for high performance compute will be featured during North America tour of Vertiv AI Solutions Innovation Roadshow.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Compute (HPC) continue to disrupt the data center landscape, Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a new portfolio of high-density data center infrastructure solutions to support the higher cooling and power requirements of the accelerated computing IT stack. The new Vertiv™ 360AI solutions are designed to accelerate AI adoption through pre-engineered infrastructure solutions, digitized management, and end-to-end service, resulting in up to 2x faster deployment compared to typical infrastructure installation.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 6516073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $84.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VRT shares from 11.75 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 551.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.24 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.66, while it was recorded at 83.26 for the last single week of trading, and 46.28 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 26.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.