Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] moved up 2.65: Why It’s Important

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $19.39. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Unveils Bold New Vision for the Future with Strategic Long Term Fleet Expansion and Enhanced Private Island Development.

Plan includes next generation vessels for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises to be built by Fincantieri, along with infrastructure enhancements for Great Stirrup Cay, all while continuing its disciplined multi-year de-leveraging plan.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.24 percent and weekly performance of -7.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.97M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 10144081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.33 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.56, while it was recorded at 19.13 for the last single week of trading, and 17.69 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd go to 48.20%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NCLH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.