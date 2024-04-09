New Street lifts KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KE Holdings Inc ADR [NYSE: BEKE] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.24. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 6:10 AM that KE Holdings Inc. Announces a Final Cash Dividend of US$0.4 Billion in Aggregate.

For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the Dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen’s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on April 5, 2024 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dividend to be paid to the Company’s ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 19, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around April 24, 2024 for holders of ADSs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5446618 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KE Holdings Inc ADR stands at 1.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $16.82 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 5446618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $21.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc ADR stock. On January 12, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 17 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc ADR is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 14.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.09 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

KE Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KE Holdings Inc ADR posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc ADR go to 57.00%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]

The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BEKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BEKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.