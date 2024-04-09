MP Materials Corporation [MP] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $15.50

MP Materials Corporation [NYSE: MP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.23%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 9:05 AM that MP Materials Awarded $58.5 Million to Advance U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) has received a $58.5 million award to advance its construction of America’s first fully-integrated rare earth magnet manufacturing facility. The Section 48C Advanced Energy Project tax credit allocation was issued by the IRS and Treasury following a competitive, oversubscribed process administered by the Department of Energy that evaluated the technical and commercial viability and environmental and community impact of approximately 250 projects.

Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets are the world’s most powerful and efficient permanent magnets. They are an indispensable component found in the electric motors and generators that power hybrid and electric vehicles, robots, wind turbines, drones, electronics, and critical defense systems. Global demand is expected to triple by 2035.

Over the last 12 months, MP stock dropped by -39.25%. The one-year MP Materials Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.94. The average equity rating for MP stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.85 billion, with 178.08 million shares outstanding and 142.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, MP stock reached a trading volume of 12500054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MP Materials Corporation [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MP Materials Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2023, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.61.

MP Stock Performance Analysis:

MP Materials Corporation [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.23. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for MP Materials Corporation [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 15.01 for the last single week of trading, and 18.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MP Materials Corporation Fundamentals:

MP Materials Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.54 and a Current Ratio set at 10.42.

MP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MP Materials Corporation posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corporation go to 32.30%.

MP Materials Corporation [MP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.