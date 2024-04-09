Model N Inc [MODN] is 10.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Model N Inc [NYSE: MODN] gained 10.08% or 2.73 points to close at $29.82 with a heavy trading volume of 8663739 shares. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 8:01 AM that Model N to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners For $1.25 Billion.

Model N Stockholders to Receive $30.00 Per Share in Cash.

Model N (NYSE: MODN), a leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses.

The daily chart for MODN points out that the company has recorded 26.41% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 270.29K shares, MODN reached to a volume of 8663739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Model N Inc [MODN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODN shares is $30.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODN stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Model N Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Model N Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Model N Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MODN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.96.

Trading performance analysis for MODN stock

Model N Inc [MODN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, MODN shares gained by 19.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.66 for Model N Inc [MODN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.37, while it was recorded at 27.57 for the last single week of trading, and 27.03 for the last 200 days.

Model N Inc [MODN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Model N Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.96 and a Current Ratio set at 3.96.

Model N Inc [MODN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Model N Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Model N Inc [MODN]

The top three institutional holders of MODN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MODN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MODN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.