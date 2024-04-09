Market cap of Longeveron Inc [LGVN] reaches 5.42M – now what?

Longeveron Inc [NASDAQ: LGVN] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -2.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.15. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 2:15 PM that Longeveron Announces Pricing of $5.25 Million Public Offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 50264926 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Longeveron Inc stands at 49.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.18%.

The market cap for LGVN stock reached $5.42 million, with 1.03 million shares outstanding and 0.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.29K shares, LGVN reached a trading volume of 50264926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Longeveron Inc [LGVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGVN shares is $72.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

How has LGVN stock performed recently?

Longeveron Inc [LGVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.56. With this latest performance, LGVN shares dropped by -58.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.74 for Longeveron Inc [LGVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 18.36 for the last 200 days.

Longeveron Inc [LGVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Longeveron Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Longeveron Inc [LGVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Longeveron Inc posted -2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGVN.

Insider trade positions for Longeveron Inc [LGVN]

