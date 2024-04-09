Market cap of Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] reaches 167.17M – now what?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] loss -12.99% or -0.2 points to close at $1.34 with a heavy trading volume of 5781146 shares. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM that HUB Cyber Security Secures $8 Million in Financing to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Financial Position.

Opting for a straight debt facility, we have set our sights on fueling HUB’s growth, enhancing our working capital, and seamlessly fulfilling our obligations to creditors. This financing mechanism was meticulously chosen to ensure we stay on course with our financial responsibilities while vigorously pursuing our expansion plans.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The daily chart for HUBC points out that the company has recorded -42.07% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, HUBC reached to a volume of 5781146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for HUBC stock

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.51. With this latest performance, HUBC shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2455, while it was recorded at 1.0804 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0470 for the last 200 days.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]

The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HUBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HUBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.