Market cap of Auddia Inc [AUUD] reaches 2.90M – now what?

Auddia Inc [NASDAQ: AUUD] surged by $2.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.54. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Auddia Announces Issuance of Core AI Patent.

U.S. Patent 11,935,520 titled ‘Identifying Shifts in Audio Content Via Machine Learning’ supports the core AM/FM AI model used within faidr .

Auddia Inc stock has also gained 84.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUUD stock has declined by -43.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.23% and lost -43.36% year-on date.

The market cap for AUUD stock reached $2.90 million, with 0.85 million shares outstanding and 0.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 388.63K shares, AUUD reached a trading volume of 159837843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Auddia Inc [AUUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUUD shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUUD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc is set at 0.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

AUUD stock trade performance evaluation

Auddia Inc [AUUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.38. With this latest performance, AUUD shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for Auddia Inc [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.6400, while it was recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading, and 6.7000 for the last 200 days.

Auddia Inc [AUUD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Auddia Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Auddia Inc [AUUD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Auddia Inc posted -1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUUD.

Auddia Inc [AUUD]: Institutional Ownership

