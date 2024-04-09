Market Analysts see Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] closed the trading session at $12.55. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 6:30 AM that EQT Announces Transformative Acquisition of Equitrans Midstream.

Creates America’s only large-scale, vertically integrated natural gas company prepared to compete on the global stage.

All stock transaction with combined company enterprise value over $35 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.28 percent and weekly performance of 0.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, ETRN reached to a volume of 7194593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $11.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ETRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

ETRN stock trade performance evaluation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.99 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 12.46 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 8.60%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ETRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ETRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.