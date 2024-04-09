Market Analysts see Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] gaining to $179. Time to buy?

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] gained 6.68% on the last trading session, reaching $256.99 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Coinbase obtains registration as a Restricted Dealer in Canada.

Coinbase is now the first international and largest cryptocurrency exchange to be registered in Canada.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.31M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 9988473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $206.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-09-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $200 to $276. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $230, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc is set at 17.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 102.88.

Trading performance analysis for COIN stock

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 244.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.20, while it was recorded at 248.98 for the last single week of trading, and 125.65 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coinbase Global Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]

The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in COIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.