JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Revenue clocked in at $170.59 billion, up 16.68% YTD: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] surged by $1.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $198.48. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM that JPMorgan Chase Increases Housing Affordability Commitments With Additional $20 Million in Philanthropy and Expanded Customer Offerings.

Philanthropic funding will drive innovative programs increasing access to homeownership.

Chase Home Lending is also announcing expanded eligibility for affordable mortgage lending products.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock has also loss -0.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JPM stock has inclined by 15.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.89% and gained 16.68% year-on date.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $571.75 billion, with 2.88 billion shares outstanding and 2.85 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.87M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 7998084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $204.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Odeon analysts kept a Hold rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 543.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 44.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.34 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.99, while it was recorded at 197.75 for the last single week of trading, and 160.85 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 4.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.20%.

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.