Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] Is Currently -7.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Intuitive Machines Inc [NASDAQ: LUNR] price plunged by -7.25 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 4:12 PM that Intuitive Machines-led Moon RACER Team Awarded NASA Lunar Terrain Vehicle Contract to Support the Agency’s Artemis Campaign.

“This procurement strategically aligns with the Company’s flight-proven capability to deliver payloads to the surface of the Moon under the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, further solidifying our position as a proven commercial contractor in lunar exploration,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. “Our global team is on a path to provide essential lunar infrastructure services to NASA in a project that would allow the Company to retain ownership of the vehicle for commercial utilization during periods of non-NASA activity over approximately ten years of lunar surface activity.”.

The one-year LUNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.2. The average equity rating for LUNR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Intuitive Machines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on LUNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Machines Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29.

LUNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.01. With this latest performance, LUNR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 5.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuitive Machines Inc Fundamentals:

Intuitive Machines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

LUNR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Machines Inc posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -392.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNR.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

