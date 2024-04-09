i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] Revenue clocked in at $54.91 million, down -31.25% YTD: What’s Next?

i-80 Gold Corp [AMEX: IAUX] slipped around -0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.21 at the close of the session, down -11.03%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 10:35 AM that i-80 Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing of Units.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, IAUX reached a trading volume of 15429688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for i-80 Gold Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has IAUX stock performed recently?

i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, IAUX shares dropped by -19.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4112, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6594 for the last 200 days.

i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

i-80 Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Insider trade positions for i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]

The top three institutional holders of IAUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IAUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IAUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.