Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] gain 45.20% so far this year. What now?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: HMY] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.93. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5919886 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at 3.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.06%.

The market cap for HMY stock reached $5.65 billion, with 632.59 million shares outstanding and 632.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 5919886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 4.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

How has HMY stock performed recently?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.38. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 25.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.00 for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Earnings analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]

The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.